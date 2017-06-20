Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in June 2017
Hyve Managed Hosting had the most reliable hosting company site in June, successfully responding to all of Netcraft's requests. This is Hyve's fifth consecutive top ten placement, and marks the first time it has clinched the number-one spot.
