Volumes 3A and 3B of the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue: what to expect

Sunday Jun 4

Vols. 3A and 3B of the 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue are now available. Highlights include more than 8,800 value changes and numerous editorial enhancements.

Chicago, IL

