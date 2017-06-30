The Royal Norfolk Show 2017: Was this the weirdest animal at the show?
Thousands flocked to the Norfolk Showground this week for the two-day spectacular, but it was a rare sheep breed that stole the show. MORE: The Royal Norfolk Show 2017: Breeder's pride at supreme dairy victory The Manx-Loaghtan, native to the Isle of Man, competed in the 'any other native breed class' at the event and raised the baa high after winning in the female category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC