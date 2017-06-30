The Royal Norfolk Show 2017: Was this...

The Royal Norfolk Show 2017: Was this the weirdest animal at the show?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Evening News

Thousands flocked to the Norfolk Showground this week for the two-day spectacular, but it was a rare sheep breed that stole the show. MORE: The Royal Norfolk Show 2017: Breeder's pride at supreme dairy victory The Manx-Loaghtan, native to the Isle of Man, competed in the 'any other native breed class' at the event and raised the baa high after winning in the female category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC