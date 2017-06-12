Tesco Mobile kills EU roaming charges one day before deadline
Starting tomorrow, Tesco Mobile customers will no longer have to pay extra to use their pre-assigned minutes, texts and data abroad in 48 European destinations - just like they would in the UK. However, it's important to note that the announcement comes just one day before the European Union abolishes roaming charges across the continent anyway.
