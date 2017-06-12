Tesco Mobile kills EU roaming charges...

Tesco Mobile kills EU roaming charges one day before deadline

Starting tomorrow, Tesco Mobile customers will no longer have to pay extra to use their pre-assigned minutes, texts and data abroad in 48 European destinations - just like they would in the UK. However, it's important to note that the announcement comes just one day before the European Union abolishes roaming charges across the continent anyway.

Chicago, IL

