Superstock Competitor Becomes Second Isle Of Man TT Death This Year

Wednesday Jun 7

Dutch rider Jochem van den Hoek, 28, died Wednesday morning following a crash on the first lap of the Superstock race at Isle of Man TT, race organizers confirmed in a statement . An average of more than two competitors die each year in the race, and Van den Hoek is the second in 2017 .

Chicago, IL

