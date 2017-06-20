Roaming fees axed but you could still...

Roaming fees axed but you could still be in for bill shock

Monday Read more: Daily Mail

Roaming fees are axed... but it's STILL a rip-off to call abroad: Warning new ban on charges could leave customers at home with higher bills Calling relatives who are on holiday abroad will be no cheaper despite a crackdown on mobile phone charges in Europe. In fact, catching up with someone who has taken a trip to Spain could cost as much as A 1.50 per minute.

