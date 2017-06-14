Ridiculous high speed save by Isle of Man TT racer

Watch as James 'Dynamite' Hillier somehow manages to keep a nearly out of control Kawasaki superbike upright, on the road and in the race! Blazing around the Isle of Man's 'Ballagarey Corner', also known as Balla-Scary, Hillier wills the machine back into line. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation recently funded a Virginia Tech study on why motorcyclists crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.