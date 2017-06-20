Real Danger Mouse dices with death
Real life Danger Mouse dices with death as it crosses the Man TT race track as motorbikes speed past at 120mph This is the incredible moment a mouse had racing fans with their hearts in mouths after dodging death six times crossing a motorbike race track. Dubbed the real-life Dangerous Mouse, nail-biting footage shows the rodent avoid being squashed as the vehicles zoom by at 120mph in hair-raising proximity on the Isle of Man TT circuit.
