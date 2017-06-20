Real Danger Mouse dices with death

Real Danger Mouse dices with death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Real life Danger Mouse dices with death as it crosses the Man TT race track as motorbikes speed past at 120mph This is the incredible moment a mouse had racing fans with their hearts in mouths after dodging death six times crossing a motorbike race track. Dubbed the real-life Dangerous Mouse, nail-biting footage shows the rodent avoid being squashed as the vehicles zoom by at 120mph in hair-raising proximity on the Isle of Man TT circuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC