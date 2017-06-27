Only four breeding pairs of hen harriers left in England
Hen harriers are on the brink of extinction in England after the number of breeding pairs fell to four last year, according to worrying new figures. The fifth national hen harrier survey showed the number of breeding pairs of the bird of prey in England fell from 12 in 2010 to just four in 2016.
