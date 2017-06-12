Mobile roaming charges axed across the EU from today
There's good news if you're travelling in the EU from today as roaming charges on your mobile phone are axed. The charges, which have led to holiday makers suffering a serious shock on their return home, are abolished throughout the EU.
