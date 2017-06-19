Miss Isle of Man

Miss Isle of Man

Friday Jun 16

The Miss Isle of Man event returns to the Villa Marina this August, but the organisers say the revamp is not a stereotypical glamour contest, but more about creating an opportunity for those taking part to work with local charities.

