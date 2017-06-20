LIVE coverage as Guy Martin and Peter Hickman continue Isle of Man TT 2017 charge
Louth speedster Peter Hickman was the star of the show - he stormed through the field to land his first ever podium at the famous course. Ian Hutchinson scooped top honours, but all Lincolnshire eyes were firmly on Hickman, who finished second ahead of Dean Harrison and James Hillier .
