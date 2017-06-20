Isle Of Man TT: RL360 Superstock Race Results
Ian Hutchinson made it three RL360 Quantum Superstock wins in a row, and his second victory of this year's Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy, when he dominated Wednesday's race. The win gave him his 16th TT wins in total.
