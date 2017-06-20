Isle Of Man TT: PokerStars Senior TT Race Results
Honda Racing will now continue its preparation for the Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix with the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2. We're disappointed not to be taking part in today's Senior TT, a decision that is ultimately due to a lack of track time for Guy on the Fireblade.
Read more at Roadracing World.
