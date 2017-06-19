Interactive graphic lets you explore ...

Interactive graphic lets you explore 4,000 UK hill forts

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Step back into Iron Age Britain: Stunning interactive graphic lets you explore more than 4,000 ancient hill forts around the UK Locations and details of thousands of ancient hill forts found across the landscapes of the UK and Ireland have been mapped in an online database for the first time. Researchers have spent five years sifting through and recording information on all the hill forts across England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Chicago, IL

