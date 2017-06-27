Hundreds turn out for Dunston motorcy...

Hundreds turn out for Dunston motorcycle racer Davey Lambert's funeral

Davey 'Lambo' Lambert, from Dunston , Gateshead, crashed in his debut appearance of Isle of Man TT competition and passed away in hospital on June 6 at the age of 48. Emotional tributes to the biker flooded social media, and a service was held on Friday lunchtime at Saltwell Crematorium for family and friends to bid their final goodbyes. Saltwell Road South was briefly brought to a standstill and the road reverberated with the sound of heavy engines as bikers followed the hearse in a procession.



