High strength MDMA likely to be in circulation in Island
The Public Health Directorate is warning drugs users to be vigilant after being made aware of two particularly potent forms of MDMA circulating in the North West of England and Jersey. The tablets are known as 'magic' or 'pink champagne' in the North West of England and come in crystal form.
