High strength MDMA likely to be in ci...

High strength MDMA likely to be in circulation in Island

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Manxnet Online

The Public Health Directorate is warning drugs users to be vigilant after being made aware of two particularly potent forms of MDMA circulating in the North West of England and Jersey. The tablets are known as 'magic' or 'pink champagne' in the North West of England and come in crystal form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manxnet Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC