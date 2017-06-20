Hang on For Dear Life at The Isle of ...

Hang on For Dear Life at The Isle of Man TT

The 2017 Isle of Man TT marked the emergence of a new star, as Peter Hickman took a sensational five podiums in the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Lightweight and Senior TTs. During TT fortnight, Hickman had use of one of the most delectable racing motorcycles ever created, the carbon-fiber framed BMW HP4 Race.

Chicago, IL

