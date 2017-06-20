Hang on For Dear Life at The Isle of Man TT

The 2017 Isle of Man TT marked the emergence of a new star, as Peter Hickman took a sensational five podiums in the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Lightweight and Senior TTs. During TT fortnight, Hickman had use of one of the most delectable racing motorcycles ever created, the carbon-fiber framed BMW HP4 Race.

