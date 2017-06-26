Grateley man to take on nearly 40 mile wheelchair push race for charity

A GRATELEY man will push himself to the limits with a unique fundraising race that will cover nearly 40 miles. Graham Inchley will be taking on an adapted Isle of Man TT Race while pushing a speciallyadapted wheelchair on July 2. The father-of-three will be taking on 37.73 miles within eight hours in a bid to raise money for charity, the Joey Dunlop Foundation.

