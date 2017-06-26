Grateley man to take on nearly 40 mil...

Grateley man to take on nearly 40 mile wheelchair push race for charity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

A GRATELEY man will push himself to the limits with a unique fundraising race that will cover nearly 40 miles. Graham Inchley will be taking on an adapted Isle of Man TT Race while pushing a speciallyadapted wheelchair on July 2. The father-of-three will be taking on 37.73 miles within eight hours in a bid to raise money for charity, the Joey Dunlop Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC