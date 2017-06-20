Global Equity International Inc. Agre...

Global Equity International Inc. Agrees And Signs Terms To Acquire...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: World News Report

The first of the two companies, to be acquired, is a United Kingdom-based financial advisory firm fully licensed by the UK Financial Authority with approximately US$51,000,000 of funds under management. The second company is an Isle of Man based "Discretionary Fund Management Group" with approximately US$39,000,000 of funds under management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,504,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC