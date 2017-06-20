Full Practice Day at Isle of Man TT
Off to the slowest start in years, the Isle of Man TT extended the practice session to include a full day Saturday, pushing back the Superbike race to Sunday at 2:00 local time and the Sidecar race to Monday evening. Ian Hutchinson is the first on the course and posts an new fastest lap of the week at over 129 mph.
Read more at Motorcyclist Magazine.
