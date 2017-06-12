FlyHonda launches HondaJet shared own...

FlyHonda launches HondaJet shared ownership programme

Read more: Flight Global

Start-up company FlyHonda has launched Europe's first private shared-ownership programme, targeted at pilots looking to fly a HondaJet without taking on the full acquisition cost. The company, based on the Isle of Man, took delivery of the first US N-registered light business jet in 2016 and recently began services with three share-owners.

