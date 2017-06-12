Flag raising ceremony marks lead up to national Armed Forces Day

Representatives and veterans from the Army, Navy and RAF joined the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Graham Cundy, outside the Civic Offices earlier today for the Borough's Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony, in honour of Britain's servicemen and women past, present and future. Woking Borough Council joined hundreds of other councils across the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man in raising a unique flag to support Britain's Armed Forces Day.

