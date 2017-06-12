Flag raising ceremony marks lead up to national Armed Forces Day
Representatives and veterans from the Army, Navy and RAF joined the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Graham Cundy, outside the Civic Offices earlier today for the Borough's Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony, in honour of Britain's servicemen and women past, present and future. Woking Borough Council joined hundreds of other councils across the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man in raising a unique flag to support Britain's Armed Forces Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Elements or Lower.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC