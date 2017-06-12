Flag raising ceremony marks lead up t...

Flag raising ceremony marks lead up to national Armed Forces Day

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Elements or Lower

Representatives and veterans from the Army, Navy and RAF joined the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Graham Cundy, outside the Civic Offices earlier today for the Borough's Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony, in honour of Britain's servicemen and women past, present and future. Woking Borough Council joined hundreds of other councils across the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man in raising a unique flag to support Britain's Armed Forces Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Elements or Lower.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,422 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC