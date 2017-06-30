Emotional tributes to Davey Lambert, who died fulfilling...
Davey's family and friends say racing was in the blood of the generous, funny biker, who 'would do anything for anyone' Tributes have been paid to a biker who died as he fulfilled his lifelong dream of competing in the Isle of Man TT. Davey Lambert died in hospital following a crash in the opening superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on June 4. Hundreds flocked to Saltwell Crematorium to their farewells, standing to watch as his coffin drove through the streets, flanked by a fitting escort of friends on bikes.
