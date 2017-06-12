Delight for the toon as Newcastle Air...

Delight for the toon as Newcastle Airport named the UK's best

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Small World News Service

Out of the 30 airports across the country, Newcastle's gateways were voted the UK's favourite, largely due to the airport's helpful staff and superb facilities. The survey, conducted by flight delay compensation company Flightdelays.co.uk , asked respondents to rank the country's airports by the quality of their facilities, their shops and restaurants, their staff, how quick the service is, how assessable it is and even its cleanliness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Small World News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC