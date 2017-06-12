Delight for the toon as Newcastle Airport named the UK's best
Out of the 30 airports across the country, Newcastle's gateways were voted the UK's favourite, largely due to the airport's helpful staff and superb facilities. The survey, conducted by flight delay compensation company Flightdelays.co.uk , asked respondents to rank the country's airports by the quality of their facilities, their shops and restaurants, their staff, how quick the service is, how assessable it is and even its cleanliness.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
