Davy Knowles - Oxford MS

The journey began for Davy Knowles growing up in the Isle of Man, learning to play guitar from listening to the likes of Gallagher, Clapton, Knopfler, Green and Mayall in his father's record collection, and honing his skills playing the local music circuit. Knowles's professional career started with a bang - arriving in America age 19 with his band Back Door Slam, an acclaimed debut album, and rave reviews at SXSW 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookale Public Radio.