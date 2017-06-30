Bee Gees star Barry Gibb hopes child ...

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb hopes child abuse revelations will help other victims

Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Daily Record

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb has said it was important for him to speak out about the abuse he suffered as a child because other young people have experienced the same thing. Arriving at the O2 Silver Clef Awards, hosted by musical therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, he said: "I was in the middle of an interview and I was talking about the Isle Of Man and really early childhood and it just came out, it was something I had never told anybody and it wouldn't be appropriate to continue that any longer.

