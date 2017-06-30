Bee Gees star Barry Gibb hopes child abuse revelations will help other victims
Bee Gees star Barry Gibb has said it was important for him to speak out about the abuse he suffered as a child because other young people have experienced the same thing. Arriving at the O2 Silver Clef Awards, hosted by musical therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, he said: "I was in the middle of an interview and I was talking about the Isle Of Man and really early childhood and it just came out, it was something I had never told anybody and it wouldn't be appropriate to continue that any longer.
Read more at The Daily Record.
