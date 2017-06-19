Avon Tyres Dominates Sidecar Racing A...

Avon Tyres Dominates Sidecar Racing At Isle Of Man TT

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Modern Tire Dealer

Avon Tyres continued to support both sidecar and solo entrants at the world-famous Isle of Man TT in 2017, dominating the podium in both of the sidecar races with all of the podium places taken by Avon-shod outfits. The first sidecar race, delayed for 48 hours due to bad weather, saw an imperious performance from brothers Ben and Tom Birchall.

