Avon Tyres Dominates Sidecar Racing At Isle Of Man TT
Avon Tyres continued to support both sidecar and solo entrants at the world-famous Isle of Man TT in 2017, dominating the podium in both of the sidecar races with all of the podium places taken by Avon-shod outfits. The first sidecar race, delayed for 48 hours due to bad weather, saw an imperious performance from brothers Ben and Tom Birchall.
