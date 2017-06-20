A choral tribute to British Isles

A choral tribute to British Isles

A summer concert of folk and traditional songs from the British Isles is being is being hosted in Harborough on Saturday, June 24, from 7.30pm at the town's Methodist Church in Northampton Road. Market Harborough Choral Society are performing a concert called "Celtic Connections" featuring a host of songs from the Celtic corners of the British Isles - Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.

