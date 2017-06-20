A choral tribute to British Isles
A summer concert of folk and traditional songs from the British Isles is being is being hosted in Harborough on Saturday, June 24, from 7.30pm at the town's Methodist Church in Northampton Road. Market Harborough Choral Society are performing a concert called "Celtic Connections" featuring a host of songs from the Celtic corners of the British Isles - Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harborough Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC