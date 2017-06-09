2017 Isle of Man TT: Sure Sidecar TT Race 2 Results
Ben and Tom Birchall won their second Sidecar TT of the week, and fifth in the last six Sidecar TT races going back to 2015. Pilot Ben and passenger Tom Birchall recorded a time of 58:40.090, averaging 115.760 mph over three laps around the Mountain Course.
