2017 Isle of Man TT: Sure Sidecar TT

2017 Isle of Man TT: Sure Sidecar TT Race 1 Results

The brothers Birchall won their fifth Isle of Man TT race, completing the 2017 Sidecar TT Race 1 with a time of 59:31.967. Though rider Ben Birchall and passenger Tom Birchall were seven seconds short of their own race record, they did set a new sidecar lap record with a time of 19:19.746 on their second lap.

