2017 Isle of Man TT: RST Superbike TT

2017 Isle of Man TT: RST Superbike TT Results

Ian Hutchinson kicked off the 2017 Isle of Man TT with a victory in the Superbike TT . Hutchinson completed the six-lap race in a time of 1:48:58.474, narrowly beating out fellow BMW rider Peter Hickman by five seconds.

