2017 Isle of Man TT Photo Gallery Day 3

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Motorcyclist Magazine

So far for the 2017 Isle of Man TT , the weather has been the big story. The TT has had its slowest start in years with riders only being able to get in a few laps on Monday and in the rain-shorten Wednesday session.

