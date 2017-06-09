2017 Isle of Man TT: Bennetts Lightwe...

2017 Isle of Man TT: Bennetts Lightweight TT Results

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Motorcycle.com

Michael Rutter captured a historic victory in the Lightweight TT for Paton , earning the Italy-based company's first ever TT win. The modern Paton has only been around for a couple of years, first competing in the Isle of Man TT in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,646,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC