Watch this rare eastern falcon paying only its third ever recorded visit to North Wales
Bird Notes columnist Julian Hughes of RSPB Conwy reveals the three rarities spotted in the past week and outlines where to go birding in the coming days The Broad-billed Sandpiper in Anglesey's Beddmanarch Bay remained until Tuesday, perhaps the same individual that was found on the Isle of Man later in the week. This is only the ninth Welsh record, but remarkably the second in North Wales in less than a year, after one in Denbighshire last June .
