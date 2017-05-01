Vital Scotland air link restored

The Isle of Man's direct air link to Glasgow has been restored thanks to Eastern Airways launching its new service. The UK regional airline announced back in March that it would be securing the future of Isle of Man - Scotland link to Glasgow, following the liquidation of Citywing.

