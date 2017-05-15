Trudeau violated conflict guidelines ...

Trudeau violated conflict guidelines amid KPMG probe, watchdog group says

11 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated his own conflict of interest guidelines for cabinet ministers, a government ethics advocacy group alleges. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has violated his own conflict of interest guidelines for cabinet ministers after revelations by the CBC's The Fifth Estate that a KPMG official was appointed Liberal Party treasurer in 2016, the head of a government ethics advocacy group says.

Chicago, IL

