Telephone fraudsters required to pay almost half a million pounds

Friday May 26 Read more: Western Gazette

Fraudsters who duped vulnerable victims across the UK to fund expensive lifestyle including a flat in Dubai, have been required to pay almost half a million pounds at Bristol Crown Court. The Glasgow-based serious crime group duped 1.3m from victims from across the UK, Isle of Man and Channel Islands.

