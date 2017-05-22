Tax administrations prepare for automatic exchange of CbC reports - are you ready? Three takeaways

OECD announced that another important step has been taken to implement country-by-country reporting requirements, as signatories to the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Exchange of CbC Reports activated their automatic exchange relationships. The OECD also signalled that additional jurisdictions will nominate partners with which they will undertake the automatic exchange of CbC reports under the CbC MCAA in the coming months, while other countries continue to work towards bilateral competent authority agreements for the automatic exchange of CbC Reports with specific partners.

