Tax administrations prepare for automatic exchange of CbC reports - are you ready? Three takeaways
OECD announced that another important step has been taken to implement country-by-country reporting requirements, as signatories to the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Exchange of CbC Reports activated their automatic exchange relationships. The OECD also signalled that additional jurisdictions will nominate partners with which they will undertake the automatic exchange of CbC reports under the CbC MCAA in the coming months, while other countries continue to work towards bilateral competent authority agreements for the automatic exchange of CbC Reports with specific partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC