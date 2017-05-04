RTE's Forbes: "Irish public media on precipice"

Dee Forbes, Director General of Raidio Teilifis Eireann , the national public service broadcaster of the Republic of Ireland, has delivered a strong defence of public service broadcasting, in particular those broadcasters whose roles include safeguarding national tongues and identities. Delivering a Keynote Speech at the Celtic Media Festival in Douglas, the Isle of Man, Forbes, who had a long career in multi-channel broadcasting with companies such as Discovery and Turner before being appointed Director General at RTE in 2106, described the broadcaster as "Ireland's national public service media organisation".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advanced-television.com.