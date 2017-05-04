RTE's Forbes: "Irish public media on precipice"
Dee Forbes, Director General of Raidio Teilifis Eireann , the national public service broadcaster of the Republic of Ireland, has delivered a strong defence of public service broadcasting, in particular those broadcasters whose roles include safeguarding national tongues and identities. Delivering a Keynote Speech at the Celtic Media Festival in Douglas, the Isle of Man, Forbes, who had a long career in multi-channel broadcasting with companies such as Discovery and Turner before being appointed Director General at RTE in 2106, described the broadcaster as "Ireland's national public service media organisation".
