REVIEW Mindhorn is a clever, subversive Britcom with a healthy dose of nostalgia
If you're of a certain age then chances are you'll have sat through many dodgy detective shows featuring more than their fair share of swaggering, posturing crimefighters in dodgy retro clothing. From Bergerac, Shoestring and Knight Rider to The Six Million Dollar Man and beyond , the TV archives are positively littered with them - and now we should also add detective Bruce P Mindhorn to the list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC