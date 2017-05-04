REVIEW Mindhorn is a clever, subversi...

REVIEW Mindhorn is a clever, subversive Britcom with a healthy dose of nostalgia

If you're of a certain age then chances are you'll have sat through many dodgy detective shows featuring more than their fair share of swaggering, posturing crimefighters in dodgy retro clothing. From Bergerac, Shoestring and Knight Rider to The Six Million Dollar Man and beyond , the TV archives are positively littered with them - and now we should also add detective Bruce P Mindhorn to the list.

