Rare water scooter restored and given a test run on Windermere

A RARE 1950's water scooter - renowned as the forerunner of the modern jet ski - has been for an outing on Windermere after a major restoration project to recapture some of its former glory. Bill Bewley, director of the Lakeland Motor Museum at Backbarrow, has restored the 1956 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter after tracking down the vintage machine to the Isle of Man.

