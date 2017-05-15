Rare water scooter restored and given a test run on Windermere
A RARE 1950's water scooter - renowned as the forerunner of the modern jet ski - has been for an outing on Windermere after a major restoration project to recapture some of its former glory. Bill Bewley, director of the Lakeland Motor Museum at Backbarrow, has restored the 1956 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter after tracking down the vintage machine to the Isle of Man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thewestmorland Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC