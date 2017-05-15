Planners reject latest bid for homes ...

Planners reject latest bid for homes on site of derelict buildings in Station Road, Manea

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Cambs Times

Developer Richard Sears has been refused permission to build three homes on land his Isle of Man registered company acquired in Station Road, Manea. But now that application has been refused by the planning committee of Fenland Council who felt it would harm the character of the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambs Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC