Planners reject latest bid for homes on site of derelict buildings in Station Road, Manea
Developer Richard Sears has been refused permission to build three homes on land his Isle of Man registered company acquired in Station Road, Manea. But now that application has been refused by the planning committee of Fenland Council who felt it would harm the character of the area.
