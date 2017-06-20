Observer group gives Cayman high marks for fairness at polls
The Commonwealth Observer team that monitored the recent general election says the country "amply met the international standard" for democratic and transparent elections.The group led by Steve Rodan, president of Tynwald in the Isle of Man, says the outcome of Wednesday's general election reflected the "will of the people". "Cayman can feel confident in its processes whether or not they are pleased with the results."
