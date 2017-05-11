O2 announce inclusive European roaming too

Wanna know what's good? The fact that, on June 15th, you don't need to worry about using your mobile when you travel out of the UK and into the rest of Europe. Now sure, we don't know what is truly going to happen when Brexit kicks in, but it's going to be one insanely tough sell if the networks try to re-implement European roaming in a couple of years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CoolSmartPhone.com.