News Listen to a You Cana t Handcuff ...

News Listen to a You Cana t Handcuff The Winda : the new single from...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: NME

To commemorate the release of British comedy 'Mindhorn' starring The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barrett , the character of Richard Thorncroft has released a criminally cheesy 80s single titled, 'You Can't Handcuff The Wind'. The film follows washed-up actor Richard Thorncroft as he reprises his successful 80s character, 'Mindhorn' to catch a serial killer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,779,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC