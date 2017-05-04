News Listen to a You Cana t Handcuff The Winda : the new single from...

To commemorate the release of British comedy 'Mindhorn' starring The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barrett , the character of Richard Thorncroft has released a criminally cheesy 80s single titled, 'You Can't Handcuff The Wind'. The film follows washed-up actor Richard Thorncroft as he reprises his successful 80s character, 'Mindhorn' to catch a serial killer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.