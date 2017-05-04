New Book Offers Look at World's Unnot...

New Book Offers Look at World's Unnoticed Countries

In his new book "The Atlas of Countries that Don't Exist," author Nick Middleton explores the struggle of dozens of places to become recognized countries. What makes a country? What's to stop you from planting a flag in your own front yard and declaring your home a sovereign nation? It seems like a ridiculous question, but it has merit.

