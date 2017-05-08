Mindhorn Q&A: Julian Barratt and Simo...

Mindhorn Q&A: Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby on sequel plans and...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: NME

Mindhorn is a farcical comedy about a faded actor, Richard Thorncroft, who reprises his role as a truth-seeing detective and returns to the Isle of Man to help the police catch a Mindhorn-obsessed serial killer. Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby explain the story's origins, its time-warped setting, and the outlandish merchandise the film has spawned Julian Barratt: We're very inspired by the show Bergerac, which was made in the '80s set on Jersey, the Channel Island, and we wanted an actor to get trapped on an island, basically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC