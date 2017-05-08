Mindhorn Q&A: Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby on sequel plans and...

Mindhorn is a farcical comedy about a faded actor, Richard Thorncroft, who reprises his role as a truth-seeing detective and returns to the Isle of Man to help the police catch a Mindhorn-obsessed serial killer. Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby explain the story's origins, its time-warped setting, and the outlandish merchandise the film has spawned Julian Barratt: We're very inspired by the show Bergerac, which was made in the '80s set on Jersey, the Channel Island, and we wanted an actor to get trapped on an island, basically.

