Mindhorn Q&A: Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby on sequel plans and...
Mindhorn is a farcical comedy about a faded actor, Richard Thorncroft, who reprises his role as a truth-seeing detective and returns to the Isle of Man to help the police catch a Mindhorn-obsessed serial killer. Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby explain the story's origins, its time-warped setting, and the outlandish merchandise the film has spawned Julian Barratt: We're very inspired by the show Bergerac, which was made in the '80s set on Jersey, the Channel Island, and we wanted an actor to get trapped on an island, basically.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
