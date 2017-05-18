Microgaming sparks the change with aw...

Microgaming sparks the change with award win

Tuesday May 16

Microgaming has been selected as the winner of 2017 Spark award. This puts the Isle of Man casino software developer at par with previous winners like Places for People and GCHQ.

