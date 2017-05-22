Manx Telecom streamlines its business...

Manx Telecom streamlines its business with VMware NFV

Friday May 19 Read more: Computer Weekly

After deploying an NFV platform to replace its IMS service, Isle of Man-based telco has seen substantial improvements to its business agility and processes Manx Telecom has slashed the time it takes to develop and deploy new networking services to its customer base after adopting VMware's network functions virtualisation platform to replace an elderly Alcatel-Lucent IP multimedia subsystem - the part of the infrastructure that underpins its voice network services.

